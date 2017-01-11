Epson Introduces SureColor P5000 Professional 17-inch 10-Color Inkjet Printer

Desktop Printer Offers Enhanced Performance and Reliability for Professional Photographic, Fine Art, Graphic Design, and Proofing Applications

Epson SureColor P5000 Standard Edition_SCP5000SE

Epson is once again setting the benchmark for professional imaging excellence with the introduction of the new 17-Inch Epson® SureColor® P5000. Incorporating the latest imaging technologies, the SureColor P5000 resets the standard for the desktop photography, fine art, graphic design, and proofing markets. Leveraging the advanced Epson PrecisionCore® TFP® printhead and UltraChome HDX® 10-color pigment ink set, the SureColor P5000 delivers outstanding output with an increased color gamut, higher-density blacks and twice the print permanence than the previous generation1. A refined printer design includes improved dust and static control for reduced maintenance and increased durability and reliability.

“The SureColor P5000 is a replacement to the last Epson Stylus® Pro model still available – the renowned Epson Stylus Pro 4900. The Epson Stylus Pro brand was iconic, and it helped Epson build a pronounced reputation within the photography industry. We have since announced the SureColor product line, which is bringing Epson’s photographic technology to the next level,” said Larry Kaufman, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “The SureColor P5000 brings all of the SureColor printing technology into a 17-inch desktop model, providing photographers and graphic designers with the best imaging technology has to offer.”

The SureColor P5000 leverages 200 mL UltraChrome HDX 10-color ink cartridges2 utilizing newly developed core pigments, including new Orange and Green inks, as well as Black inks that are 1.5 times denser than the previous generation, delivering a wider contrast ratio and improved resin encapsulation technology for superior gloss uniformity and optically clearer, sharper images. Touting a refined design, the SureColor P5000 supports a 10-channel PrecisionCore TFP printhead that includes a new ink-repellant surface coating, along with improved dust and static control for reduced nozzle clogging and maintenance, and supports printless nozzle checks for time, production and resource efficiency.

The SureColor P5000 can support two different ink configurations. The SureColor P5000 Standard and Designer editions leverage Light Light Black ink for twice the overall print permanence, smooth and neutral tonal transitions and support of the Epson Advanced Black and White print mode, ideal for photography, fine art and graphic design applications. The Commercial Edition includes Violet ink, in place of Light Light Black, for an expanded color gamut, to deliver an industry-best 99 percent PANTONE® PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated color matching3, ideal for commercial and flexographic proofing applications.

The SureColor P5000 offers versatile media handling capabilities with auto-switching between the high-capacity front paper cassette and roll media feeder. It includes a power-driven roll media spindle, ideal for producing panoramas and roll printing up to 100-feet, and an internal high-speed single pass rotary cutter. The high-capacity cassette can hold up to 100 sheets of premium paper for high productivity printing on sheets from 8”x10” up to 17”x22”. In addition, the SureColor P5000 features a front feed straight path for delicate fine art sheet media, including poster board, up to 1.5mm thick. Auto-switching between roll and cassette sheet feeding allow both sources to be loaded at the same time.

Additional Epson SureColor P5000 Features:

Exceptional Print Permanence – Offers next-generation pigment ink technology for up to twice the overall print permanence than previous generation1

Remarkable Detail – Epson PrecisionCore TFP printhead delivers high print speeds with 360 nozzles per color channel, with variable-size ink droplets as small as 3.5 picoliters

Epson Precision Dot Screening Algorithm – Ensures incredibly accurate control of the sizing and mixing of ink droplets for beautiful prints

Borderless Printing – Four-sided BorderFree® printing is available at common widths, including 8”, 10”, 11”, 13”, 14”, 16”, 16.5”, and 17”

Optional SpectroProofer® UVS – Developed jointly with X-Rite, the in-line spectrophotometer provides automated color management and verification-related tasks for a range of proofing applications. It supports all current illumination standards for UV and UV-Cut measurement and is UV selectable between M0, M1 and M2.

LCD Control Panel – Full-color 2.7-inch LCD panel allows for easy setup, control and maintenance of the printer

Current Pricing, Availability and Support

Printer Details Price* SureColor P5000 Standard Edition UltraChrome HDX with Light Light Black $1,995 SureColor P5000 Commercial Edition UltraChrome HDX with all-new Violet $1,995 SureColor P5000 Designer Edition Standard Edition with EFI® Fiery® eXpress 4.6.1 for Epson, software RIP with true Adobe® PostScript® 3™ for accurate CMYK and spot color printing $2,495

The Epson SureColor P5000 Standard and Commercial Editions are available now, and the Designer Edition will be available in March 2017, through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. The Epson SureColor P5000 is supported by a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and unit exchange service in the event of hardware failure. Optional Epson Preferred Plus Service Plans are also available, offering one or two additional years of protection. For additional information visit, www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 73,000 employees in 91 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.



Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Ink lightfastness rating based on accelerated testing of prints on specialty media, displayed indoors, under glass. Actual print stability will vary according to media, printed image, display conditions, light intensity, humidity and atmospheric conditions. Epson does not guarantee longevity of prints. For maximum print life, display all prints under glass or lamination or properly store them. Visit www.wilhelm-research.com for the latest information.

2 This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

3 99% coverage of PANTONE PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated palette based on Epson Proofing Paper White Semimatte printed with Epson Driver at 2880 x 1440 dpi. PANTONE coverage may vary when printed under other conditions.

Note: EPSON, SureColor, UltraChrome HDX, Epson Stylus, PrecisionCore, TFP, and SpectroProofer are registered trademarks and Epson Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BorderFree is a registered trademark and Epson Preferred is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

